Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Shares Gap Up to $20.66

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.66, but opened at $21.44. Beyond shares last traded at $20.89, with a volume of 376,598 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Beyond from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Beyond in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point began coverage on Beyond in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Beyond from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Beyond Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.16.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.51). Beyond had a negative return on equity of 16.92% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $384.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Beyond, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

