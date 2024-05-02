BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.63 Per Share

BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.6344 per share on Thursday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from BioGaia AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.20.
BioGaia AB (publ) Stock Performance
BIOGY stock opened at $9.72 on Thursday. BioGaia AB has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $12.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.15.
About BioGaia AB (publ)
