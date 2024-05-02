Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Hits $0.11

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $20.29 million and $27,065.24 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00096036 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00034378 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00015320 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003257 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001677 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

