BITICA COIN (BDCC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $723.64 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $723.64 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00008249 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00012100 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001393 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00013144 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,555.79 or 1.00379138 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012884 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003854 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BDCC is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,090,792,795 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03995761 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

