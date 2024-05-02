BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Shares Sold by Oder Investment Management LLC

Oder Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,561 shares during the quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHK. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 13,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.7% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BHK traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.33. 37,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,780. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $10.43. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $11.08.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.