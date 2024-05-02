Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Hits New 52-Week High at $107.56

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $107.56 and last traded at $107.00, with a volume of 391291 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BPMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.57.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.92.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $71.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 203.30% and a negative return on equity of 191.56%. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.65) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 3,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $280,866.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,223.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,289 shares of company stock valued at $8,314,163 in the last ninety days. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blueprint Medicines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1,685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Featured Stories

