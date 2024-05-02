BMO Capital Markets Boosts Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $325.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $275.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 16.75% from the stock’s current price.

WING has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.89.

Wingstop Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Wingstop stock traded up $6.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $390.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,073. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $396.00. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.56, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $358.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.89.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total transaction of $961,888.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,605 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 53.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Further Reading

