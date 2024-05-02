Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 8,216 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,011,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,437,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPT opened at $32.55 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $35.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.65.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

