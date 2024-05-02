Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,270 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 35,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 383,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,701,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.82. 2,306,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,745,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $78.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.34.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.