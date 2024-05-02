Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.02. 217,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,515. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.63. The company has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.29.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.