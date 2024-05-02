Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 37.1% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.9% during the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 4,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 6.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,345,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,117,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $31.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,269.19. 468,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,877,778. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $601.29 and a 1 year high of $1,438.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,310.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,143.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,285.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.