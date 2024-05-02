Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 66,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 27,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

HDV stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.82. 64,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,931. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $110.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.10.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.