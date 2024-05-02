Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $578,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 21,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 349.2% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 40,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 31,277 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 78.3% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 64,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,162 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.58. 1,238,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,287,090. The company has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.68 and a 200 day moving average of $102.70. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.