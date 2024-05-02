Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,577 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,161,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,927,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,817,055,000 after purchasing an additional 348,628 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 60,207,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,997,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,453 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 30.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,054,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $797,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,380,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $609,692,000 after purchasing an additional 101,256 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.53. The company had a trading volume of 33,720,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,806,535. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $40.37. The firm has a market cap of $150.23 billion, a PE ratio of 73.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 466.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.