Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,298 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 323,107 shares of company stock worth $19,657,742. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.73. 3,244,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,919,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.02. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.23%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

