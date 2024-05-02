Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,083,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,603 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,058,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,272 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,134,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,910 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,936,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,330 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,078,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,382 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.29.

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $95.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.34. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $122.97.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.63%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

