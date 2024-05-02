BRC (BRCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect BRC to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. BRC has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $119.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.38 million. BRC had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. On average, analysts expect BRC to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BRCC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.76. 28,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,092. The company has a market capitalization of $797.68 million, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. BRC has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.94.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.92.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

