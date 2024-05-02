Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 434 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,237,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,757,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525,010 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in ONEOK by 37.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $843,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,660 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 3,478.3% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,578,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478,316 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ONEOK by 65.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,132,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5,247.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,463,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,849 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $76.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.91. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $81.81.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 92.09%.

ONEOK announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONEOK from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OKE

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.