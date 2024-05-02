Brighton Jones LLC Cuts Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,495 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT opened at $63.53 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $1,553,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,660,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,776,958. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,139 shares of company stock valued at $8,977,876. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank lowered Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.19.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

