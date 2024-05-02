Brighton Jones LLC Grows Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 304.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEP. UBS Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.07.

American Electric Power Stock Up 2.5 %

AEP stock opened at $88.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.72. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $92.89. The company has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.51.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.82%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.