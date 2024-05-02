Brighton Jones LLC Has $619,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,888 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 489.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 483.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 795.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $40.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $43.70.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

