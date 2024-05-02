Brighton Jones LLC Has $661,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 149.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWN. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,567,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 999,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,541,000 after buying an additional 17,137 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 697,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,903,000 after buying an additional 22,499 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 600,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,387,000 after buying an additional 9,189 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,291,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $149.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $159.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.09.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

