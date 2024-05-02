Brighton Jones LLC Makes New $607,000 Investment in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRI. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $151.46 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.46 and a fifty-two week high of $161.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRI. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.67.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

