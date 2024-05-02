Brokers Issue Forecasts for Eldorado Gold Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $257.97 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EGO. TD Securities dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Canada downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

EGO opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.12. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 1.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,526,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,950,000 after acquiring an additional 380,991 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,774,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,862,000 after acquiring an additional 79,670 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 200,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 533,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

