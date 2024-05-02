Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.405 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 137.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.1%.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BIP traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.78. 107,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,001. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 1.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

View Our Latest Report on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.