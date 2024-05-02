Brooktree Capital Management Buys 853 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Brooktree Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Bread Financial accounts for about 3.7% of Brooktree Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Brooktree Capital Management owned about 0.28% of Bread Financial worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 153,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 477.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 39,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 32,756 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $913,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 610,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,892,000 after purchasing an additional 86,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Bread Financial stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.86. The stock had a trading volume of 123,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,030. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $41.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.19). Bread Financial had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $991.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI lowered Bread Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

