Brooktree Capital Management Has $13.10 Million Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Brooktree Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,791 shares during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group accounts for about 10.6% of Brooktree Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $13,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total value of $7,146,451.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,552 shares in the company, valued at $22,585,012.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total transaction of $7,146,451.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,552 shares in the company, valued at $22,585,012.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $524,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,929,922.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,150 shares of company stock worth $23,038,797 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $115.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,950. The firm has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.33. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $117.96.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 6.84%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

