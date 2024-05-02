Brooktree Capital Management Has $3.06 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Brooktree Capital Management increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up 2.5% of Brooktree Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus upped their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.06.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE GD traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $287.29. 227,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,699. The business’s 50-day moving average is $281.59 and its 200-day moving average is $262.72. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $296.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

