Brooktree Capital Management Has $7.30 Million Holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Brooktree Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,710 shares during the period. Thryv comprises about 5.9% of Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Brooktree Capital Management owned approximately 1.02% of Thryv worth $7,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Thryv by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thryv

In other Thryv news, CEO Joe Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.01 per share, with a total value of $95,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,527,279.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thryv Trading Up 2.0 %

THRY traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.47. 76,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,501. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $26.01.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $236.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.77 million. Thryv had a negative net margin of 28.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Thryv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Thryv in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Thryv Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

