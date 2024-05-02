C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $72.09, but opened at $81.00. C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares last traded at $83.98, with a volume of 1,031,430 shares changing hands.

The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.04%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.87.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 336.0% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.17.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

