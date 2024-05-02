Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 114,822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 109,009 shares.The stock last traded at $18.94 and had previously closed at $18.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cadeler A/S in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Get Cadeler A/S alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S Stock Down 2.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDLR. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $5,331,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cadeler A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,241,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadeler A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadeler A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $1,566,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,681,000. Institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Cadeler A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadeler A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadeler A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.