CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Shares Up 30.4%

CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CEC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 30.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.15. 216,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 200% from the average session volume of 72,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

CanAsia Energy Stock Up 29.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$17.48 million and a PE ratio of -2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11.

Get CanAsia Energy alerts:

CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that CanAsia Energy Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CanAsia Energy Company Profile

CanAsia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CanAsia Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanAsia Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.