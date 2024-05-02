Cannell & Co. Buys 500,545 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,574,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,545 shares during the period. New York Community Bancorp accounts for 1.5% of Cannell & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cannell & Co. owned about 0.63% of New York Community Bancorp worth $46,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NYCB. Citigroup cut their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Compass Point cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.36.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYCB traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.46. The stock had a trading volume of 68,136,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,237,672. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.12. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 28.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi acquired 11,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $49,877.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,394.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other New York Community Bancorp news, Chairman Alessandro Dinello purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $209,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 114,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,937.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi purchased 11,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $49,877.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,394.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 213,410 shares of company stock valued at $875,626. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

