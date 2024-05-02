Cannell & Co. Has $13.72 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Cannell & Co. trimmed its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $13,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Kinetic Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,524,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 501.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,401,000 after buying an additional 174,240 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 204,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,439,000 after buying an additional 159,303 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 355,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,502,000 after buying an additional 121,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 254,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,579,000 after buying an additional 115,720 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $520,474. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,779 shares of company stock worth $2,421,814 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.59.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $310.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $82.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $323.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.11. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $335.83.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

