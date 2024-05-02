Cannell & Co. Increases Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 155.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,110 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beck Bode LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.6 %

MLM stock opened at $590.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $596.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $520.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.95. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $361.33 and a 12 month high of $626.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.69.

Insider Activity

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,724 shares of company stock worth $16,033,760 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

