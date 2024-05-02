Cannell & Co. Purchases 200 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Cannell & Co. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $5,942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,167,500.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $5,942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at $41,167,500.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $1,180,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,500 shares of company stock worth $7,881,930. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on TOL shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TOL opened at $119.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.70 and a 1-year high of $130.63.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.11%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

