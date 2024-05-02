Cannell & Co. Sells 378,298 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Cannell & Co. reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 73.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 133,940 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 378,298 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,208 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.6% during the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 37,659 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $28.60 on Thursday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average is $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.78 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.8925 per share. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 115.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEP. Marathon Capitl restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

