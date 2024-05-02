Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Position Reduced by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 73.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,911 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 6,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COF opened at $141.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.13. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $149.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.50.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

