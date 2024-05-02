Capital Power Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.615 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Capital Power Trading Up 1.0 %

CPX stock traded up C$0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$35.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.30. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$33.90 and a 1 year high of C$46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.02. Capital Power had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business had revenue of C$984.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital Power will post 3.1532468 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital Power

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.22, for a total value of C$204,296.98. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC cut their price target on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. ATB Capital cut their price target on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Desjardins cut their price target on Capital Power from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$45.73.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

