Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,362 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,041,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,735,000 after buying an additional 747,584 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 752,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,644,000 after buying an additional 28,864 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 492,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,193,000 after buying an additional 77,794 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 298,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after buying an additional 36,077 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after buying an additional 25,190 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDQ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,941. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.67. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $24.87.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

