Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 19,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 62,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 450.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 62,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 50,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 6.8 %

JCI traded down $4.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,700,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,554,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.11. The company has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

