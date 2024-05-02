Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,752,000. First United Bank & Trust boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 21,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 31,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $160.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.57. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $169.80.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

