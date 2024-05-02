Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,283,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,990,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,013,000 after buying an additional 12,053 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,713,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,700,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.07. 12,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,126. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a twelve month low of $122.96 and a twelve month high of $199.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.40. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $354.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

