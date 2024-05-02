Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 2,982 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Envision Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Etfidea LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $223.35 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.43 and a 12 month high of $236.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.82.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

