Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 3,726 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $180,000. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $246,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $252,000.

Shares of SPTM opened at $61.29 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $49.63 and a 12 month high of $64.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.01.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

