Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 375 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 16.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,634,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,665 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Marriott International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,711,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000,000 after purchasing an additional 63,411 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,028 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Marriott International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,734,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,529,000 after purchasing an additional 48,872 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Marriott International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,461,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,862,000 after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total transaction of $11,433,825.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,937.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAR. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.69.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MAR traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $234.58. The stock had a trading volume of 787,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,193. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.13 and a 12 month high of $260.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.04. The company has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

