Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 6,656 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,656 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up 1.1% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

IYW stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.88. The company had a trading volume of 229,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,330. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.26. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $90.76 and a 1-year high of $137.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

