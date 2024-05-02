Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,992,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,676,000 after purchasing an additional 778,437 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,546,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,084,000 after purchasing an additional 736,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,968,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,341,000 after purchasing an additional 686,318 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 891.7% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 288,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,481,000 after purchasing an additional 259,053 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,924,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,108,000 after acquiring an additional 199,449 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.11.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

BAH traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $148.09. 191,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,705. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.37. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.80 and a fifty-two week high of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.