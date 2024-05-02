Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,550 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ameris Bancorp

In other news, insider Jon S. Edwards sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $355,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,368.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $48.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.05. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.33 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ABCB. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

