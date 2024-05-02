Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 90.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,365 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.67.

Shares of RY opened at $97.38 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $103.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a $1.0207 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 25.31%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

